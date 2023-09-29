Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Updates FY 2027 Earnings Guidance

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2027 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.00- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.00B-. Flowserve also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.85-$2.00 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on FLS shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Flowserve from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Flowserve from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Flowserve from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Flowserve from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.80.

Shares of Flowserve stock opened at $39.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.60. Flowserve has a twelve month low of $23.89 and a twelve month high of $41.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.12.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.12. Flowserve had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 5.98%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Flowserve will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. Flowserve’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Flowserve in the 1st quarter worth about $163,840,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,041,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,015,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Flowserve in the 1st quarter valued at $18,741,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Flowserve in the 4th quarter valued at $14,429,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

