Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Has $1.45 Million Stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,026 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $1,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FANG. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 149.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,257,540 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,521,682,000 after buying an additional 6,748,670 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the first quarter valued at $73,608,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,861,667 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $251,642,000 after purchasing an additional 463,390 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 79.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 922,243 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $126,421,000 after purchasing an additional 409,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 260.5% during the 1st quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 550,159 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $74,365,000 after purchasing an additional 397,552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,706 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total value of $425,302.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,480 shares in the company, valued at $4,319,031.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Diamondback Energy news, Director Steven E. West sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.65, for a total transaction of $1,205,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,315. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total value of $425,302.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,319,031.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,518 shares of company stock valued at $5,695,092 in the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on FANG. Benchmark began coverage on Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $154.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $161.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.74.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

Shares of FANG stock opened at $157.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.04. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.95 and a 52 week high of $168.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $150.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.31.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.92 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 41.62% and a return on equity of 22.43%. The company’s revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 17.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a $0.84 dividend. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is presently 17.44%.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

