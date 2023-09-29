Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Updates Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.40-$2.80 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.40 billion-$9.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.18 billion. Jabil also updated its Q1 guidance to $2.40-2.80 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on JBL. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jabil in a research report on Friday, August 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Jabil in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. They issued an overweight rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Jabil from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. VNET Group reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Jabil in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Jabil from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $110.56.

Get Jabil alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on JBL

Jabil Stock Up 18.8 %

Jabil stock opened at $124.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $108.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.46. Jabil has a 1-year low of $55.36 and a 1-year high of $126.01.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The technology company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 39.61% and a net margin of 2.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Jabil will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.51%.

Jabil announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 28th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 15.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Jabil

In related news, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $325,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,127,180. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jabil

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Jabil by 71.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,232,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $549,457,000 after buying an additional 2,591,893 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Jabil by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,454,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,000,000 after purchasing an additional 127,736 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jabil by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,865,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,609,000 after purchasing an additional 28,420 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Jabil by 230.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,863,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Jabil by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,765,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,382,000 after purchasing an additional 281,866 shares during the period. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Jabil

(Get Free Report)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.