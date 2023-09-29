Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Free Report) by 516.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,425 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Herc were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRI. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Herc by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,589,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $294,967,000 after acquiring an additional 878,615 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Herc by 374.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 366,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,176,000 after purchasing an additional 289,049 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Herc by 163.7% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 425,792 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,498,000 after purchasing an additional 264,348 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Herc by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,128,905 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $188,630,000 after purchasing an additional 261,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Herc during the 4th quarter worth about $31,318,000. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Herc Price Performance

HRI opened at $120.30 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.97 and a 1 year high of $162.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.54.

Herc Dividend Announcement

Herc ( NYSE:HRI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.42). Herc had a return on equity of 32.16% and a net margin of 11.14%. The company had revenue of $802.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $811.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.47 earnings per share. Herc’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 12.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.632 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Herc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Herc news, CEO Lawrence Harris Silber sold 3,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.94, for a total transaction of $393,782.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,956 shares in the company, valued at $28,619,006.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HRI has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Herc in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Herc from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Herc from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Herc from $105.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Herc has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.80.

Herc Company Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

