Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Makes New Investment in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter worth $32,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Get GE HealthCare Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GEHC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus started coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at GE HealthCare Technologies

In other GE HealthCare Technologies news, CEO Kevin Michael O’neill sold 15,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.32, for a total value of $1,206,887.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,857,613. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Up 2.2 %

GE HealthCare Technologies stock opened at $69.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.62 and its 200 day moving average is $76.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $53.00 and a one year high of $87.83.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th.

GE HealthCare Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.