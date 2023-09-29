iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Bought by Salem Investment Counselors Inc.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,221 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 143.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 6,389 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $397,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 49,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,634,000 after acquiring an additional 3,812 shares during the period. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 465,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,686,000 after acquiring an additional 18,557 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

QUAL opened at $131.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.67. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

