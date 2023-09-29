Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) Hits New 52-Week Low at $103.63

Shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $103.63 and last traded at $103.63, with a volume of 32611 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $105.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CPK shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Chesapeake Utilities from $133.00 to $124.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Chesapeake Utilities from $116.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chesapeake Utilities in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Chesapeake Utilities Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $111.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $135.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.60 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 10.48%. On average, research analysts expect that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chesapeake Utilities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.68%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chesapeake Utilities

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 499,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,488,000 after buying an additional 16,767 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Chesapeake Utilities during the 1st quarter worth $474,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 26,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,424,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 38,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,518,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,477,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. 74.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula, Ohio, and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

Featured Stories

