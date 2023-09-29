United Security Bancshares (UBFO) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 6th

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 27th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, October 25th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th.

United Security Bancshares has decreased its dividend by an average of 15.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

United Security Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of UBFO stock opened at $7.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $124.42 million, a P/E ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. United Security Bancshares has a 12-month low of $5.50 and a 12-month high of $8.38.

Insider Activity at United Security Bancshares

United Security Bancshares ( NASDAQ:UBFO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. United Security Bancshares had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 32.92%. The business had revenue of $13.52 million for the quarter.

In other United Security Bancshares news, Director Jagroop Gill acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $140,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,032,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,228,165. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 25,400 shares of company stock valued at $178,710 in the last quarter. Insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Security Bancshares

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UBFO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in United Security Bancshares by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 863,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,509,000 after purchasing an additional 16,039 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in United Security Bancshares by 3.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 561,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,659,000 after acquiring an additional 16,246 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of United Security Bancshares by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 173,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 29,660 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Security Bancshares by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 99,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 37,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Security Bancshares by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 66,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 15,205 shares during the last quarter. 34.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on UBFO shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of United Security Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Security Bancshares in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

United Security Bancshares Company Profile

United Security Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

