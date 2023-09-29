Short Interest in First Wave BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWBI) Rises By 1,253.2%

First Wave BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWBI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 297,700 shares, an increase of 1,253.2% from the August 31st total of 22,000 shares. Approximately 4.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,570,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Wave BioPharma

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Wave BioPharma during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Wave BioPharma by 97.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 82,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 40,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Wave BioPharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,000. 2.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Wave BioPharma alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on FWBI. HC Wainwright lowered First Wave BioPharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating on shares of First Wave BioPharma in a report on Tuesday, September 19th.

First Wave BioPharma Stock Performance

NASDAQ FWBI opened at $0.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.42 and a 200 day moving average of $1.57. First Wave BioPharma has a twelve month low of $0.27 and a twelve month high of $16.38.

First Wave BioPharma (NASDAQ:FWBI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by ($0.85). Equities analysts predict that First Wave BioPharma will post -3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Wave BioPharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Wave BioPharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of targeted and non-systemic therapies for the treatment of patients with gastrointestinal diseases. Its product candidates include the biologic adrulipase, a recombinant lipase enzyme designed to enable the digestion of fats and other nutrients; and niclosamide, an oral small molecule with anti-viral and anti-inflammatory properties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Wave BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Wave BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.