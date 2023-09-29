Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.38 EPS

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.38), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Palatin Technologies had a negative return on equity of 278.73% and a negative net margin of 766.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.34) earnings per share.

Palatin Technologies Stock Performance

PTN opened at $1.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Palatin Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.43 and a 52 week high of $6.40. The firm has a market cap of $16.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Palatin Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 24th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Palatin Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 7th.

Institutional Trading of Palatin Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Palatin Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palatin Technologies by 388.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 180,400 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palatin Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palatin Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Palatin Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.86% of the company’s stock.

About Palatin Technologies

Palatin Technologies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vyleesi, a melanocortin receptor (MCr) agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with hypoactive sexual desire disorder.

