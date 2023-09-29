Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.03-3.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.190-2.215 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.70 billion. Concentrix also updated its Q4 2023 guidance to $3.03-$3.15 EPS.

Concentrix Trading Up 6.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CNXC opened at $79.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Concentrix has a 12-month low of $70.58 and a 12-month high of $151.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.01 and a 200-day moving average of $89.69.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.06). Concentrix had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 5.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Concentrix will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Concentrix Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 27th will be paid a $0.303 dividend. This is a boost from Concentrix’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Concentrix’s payout ratio is 16.44%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CNXC shares. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Concentrix in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a sector outperform rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research reduced their price target on Concentrix from $165.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Bank of America cut Concentrix from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Concentrix in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a neutral rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $120.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Concentrix

In other Concentrix news, Director Kathryn Hayley purchased 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $83.93 per share, with a total value of $25,179.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,869.15. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kathryn Hayley acquired 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $83.93 per share, for a total transaction of $25,179.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,155 shares in the company, valued at $180,869.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jane Fogarty bought 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $82.85 per share, for a total transaction of $33,140.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $432,228.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Concentrix

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNXC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,153,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,762,000 after purchasing an additional 11,443 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Concentrix by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,668,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,103,000 after acquiring an additional 35,619 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Concentrix by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,207,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,184,000 after acquiring an additional 4,920 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Concentrix by 0.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,194,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,481,000 after acquiring an additional 8,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 8.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 681,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,877,000 after purchasing an additional 50,527 shares during the period. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Concentrix

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; analytics and actionable insights; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

