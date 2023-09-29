Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Stake Raised by Daymark Wealth Partners LLC

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,352 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $2,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 750.0% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in shares of Novartis during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

NVS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

Novartis stock opened at $102.33 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $102.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.10. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $74.24 and a 52 week high of $105.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.54.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $13.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 million. Novartis had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It also provides cardiovascular, ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hematology, and solid tumor products.

