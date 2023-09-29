JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE) Stock Holdings Lifted by Daymark Wealth Partners LLC

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report) by 943.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,788 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,538 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.63% of JPMorgan Income ETF worth $2,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 35,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 71,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000.

NYSEARCA:JPIE opened at $44.35 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.19. JPMorgan Income ETF has a 1 year low of $43.72 and a 1 year high of $46.47.

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.

