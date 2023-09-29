Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Invests $2.62 Million in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 17,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,615,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WHR. Cutler Group LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in Whirlpool during the second quarter worth about $30,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Whirlpool by 716.7% during the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Whirlpool in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Whirlpool by 96.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of WHR opened at $133.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $138.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.34. Whirlpool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $124.10 and a fifty-two week high of $160.74.

Whirlpool Announces Dividend

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. Whirlpool had a positive return on equity of 29.70% and a negative net margin of 8.13%. Whirlpool’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.97 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 16.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were given a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is currently -24.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on WHR. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $118.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Whirlpool in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.00.

Insider Activity at Whirlpool

In related news, CFO James W. Peters sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total transaction of $858,720.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,764 shares in the company, valued at $5,834,143.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 20,000 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.18, for a total transaction of $2,863,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,842,313.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO James W. Peters sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total value of $858,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,764 shares in the company, valued at $5,834,143.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Whirlpool Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

