Heartland Bank & Trust Co Trims Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co lessened its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 774 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Intuit were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the first quarter worth $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Intuit by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. 82.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Intuit from $528.00 to $642.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Intuit in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Intuit from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $553.77.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 53,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.96, for a total value of $24,235,041.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,896 shares in the company, valued at $17,991,500.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 53,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.96, for a total value of $24,235,041.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,896 shares in the company, valued at $17,991,500.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 550 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.42, for a total transaction of $302,181.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,128,508.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,927 shares of company stock worth $44,218,147 over the last quarter. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of INTU opened at $512.24 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $515.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $466.36. The stock has a market cap of $143.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.69, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.19. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $352.63 and a 12-month high of $558.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 11.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.97%.

Intuit Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.