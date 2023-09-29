Heartland Bank & Trust Co Has $195,000 Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co decreased its stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,928 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 788 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,031 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 8,217 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Regions Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $617,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,858,849 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,197,000 after purchasing an additional 474,164 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 153,493 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,849,000 after buying an additional 33,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 93,462 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after buying an additional 5,262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Regions Financial news, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $209,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 281,151 shares in the company, valued at $5,884,490.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE RF opened at $17.04 on Friday. Regions Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.94 and a fifty-two week high of $24.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.31.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.59. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 26.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.63%. This is an increase from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.03%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RF shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Monday, July 24th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $20.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Monday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.79.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

