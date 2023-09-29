Ninety One UK Ltd Makes New $606,000 Investment in Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA)

Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 43,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Afya during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Afya during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Afya in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Afya by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Afya by 138.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares during the period. 60.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Afya from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th.

Afya Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AFYA opened at $16.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.99, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.92. Afya Limited has a 1 year low of $9.66 and a 1 year high of $17.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 28th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $143.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.57 million. Afya had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 13.20%. Equities analysts forecast that Afya Limited will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Afya Profile

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Undergrad, Continuing Education, and Digital Services. It offers educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

