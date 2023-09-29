Grimes & Company Inc. Acquires Shares of 15,000 X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR)

Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XFOR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in X4 Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $246,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 173,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 35,800 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in X4 Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 289,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 11,930 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XFOR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 11th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.50.

Insider Transactions at X4 Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Michael S. Wyzga purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.20 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 76,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael S. Wyzga bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.20 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 76,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Murray Stewart sold 130,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.06, for a total value of $137,859.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 146,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,294.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.07 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $175.94 million, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $2.58.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.16). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.60) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

About X4 Pharmaceuticals

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavorixafor, a small molecule inhibitor of the chemokine receptor C-X-C chemokine receptor type 4 (CXCR4), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; and Phase Ib clinical trial to treat chronic neutropenia and Waldenström macroglobulinemia.

Further Reading

