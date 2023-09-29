Grimes & Company Inc. Purchases New Position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG)

Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,633 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 0.7% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 126,801 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 28.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,895 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,363 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 2.0% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 51,297 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 37,206 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TPVG opened at $10.48 on Friday. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. has a one year low of $9.41 and a one year high of $13.47. The firm has a market cap of $371.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.19 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.37.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC ( NYSE:TPVG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a negative net margin of 18.39% and a positive return on equity of 18.00%. The company had revenue of $35.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.86 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s payout ratio is -231.88%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Compass Point raised TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $11.50 target price on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.46.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in venture capital-backed companies at the growth stage investments. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, secured and customized loans, equipment financings, revolving loans and direct equity investments.

