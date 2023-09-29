Grimes & Company Inc. Raises Holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC)

Grimes & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC – Free Report) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,276 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 1.3% during the third quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 57,693 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 3.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,316 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 89,963 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 24,454 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 1.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 139,533 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter.

TCPC stock opened at $11.90 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 61.46 and a quick ratio of 61.46. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $13.65.

BlackRock TCP Capital ( NASDAQ:TCPC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. BlackRock TCP Capital had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The business had revenue of $53.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.17 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a positive change from BlackRock TCP Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 468.98%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.20.

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, small businesses, debt securities, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

