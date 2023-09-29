Grimes & Company Inc. Decreases Stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Grimes & Company Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,096 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,572,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,581,000 after buying an additional 822,028 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1,951.3% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 545,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,692,000 after buying an additional 518,500 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,336,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,542,000. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,972,000.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VOX opened at $105.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $108.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.09. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 1-year low of $78.25 and a 1-year high of $113.18.

About Vanguard Communication Services ETF

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

