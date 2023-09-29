Artemis Investment Management LLP Buys 5,244 Shares of PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC)

Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Free Report) by 10.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 56,716 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,244 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in PowerSchool were worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of PowerSchool by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its position in PowerSchool by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 11,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in PowerSchool by 8,612.6% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 330,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,324,000 after buying an additional 326,590 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of PowerSchool by 45.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 21,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 6,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PowerSchool in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $252,000. 65.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PowerSchool alerts:

PowerSchool Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of PWSC stock opened at $22.37 on Friday. PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.60 and a twelve month high of $26.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.14 and a 200 day moving average of $20.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PowerSchool ( NYSE:PWSC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. PowerSchool had a negative net margin of 2.92% and a positive return on equity of 7.17%. The business had revenue of $173.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.28 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of PowerSchool from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of PowerSchool in a research report on Friday, September 15th. UBS Group lifted their price target on PowerSchool from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of PowerSchool in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on PowerSchool from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.55.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PowerSchool

Insider Buying and Selling at PowerSchool

In other news, insider Marcy Daniel sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $285,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 284,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,401,121.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Devendra Singh sold 2,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total value of $50,973.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 376,835 shares in the company, valued at $8,177,319.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Marcy Daniel sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total value of $285,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 284,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,401,121.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 80,685 shares of company stock valued at $1,738,153. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

PowerSchool Profile

(Free Report)

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts. In addition, the company provides cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, behavior, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PowerSchool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerSchool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.