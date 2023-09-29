Artemis Investment Management LLP Cuts Stock Holdings in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII)

Artemis Investment Management LLP decreased its position in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII – Free Report) by 28.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,227 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Energy Recovery were worth $719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ERII. Shelton Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 170.6% during the first quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 270,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,237,000 after acquiring an additional 170,600 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Energy Recovery by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 678,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,897,000 after purchasing an additional 35,329 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Energy Recovery by 7.1% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,340,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,898,000 after purchasing an additional 88,551 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in Energy Recovery in the first quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Energy Recovery by 3.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 27,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Energy Recovery

In related news, CTO Farshad Ghasripoor sold 51,131 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total transaction of $1,427,577.52. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 81,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,284,191.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Energy Recovery news, insider William Yeung sold 40,614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total value of $1,127,038.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,462,647. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Farshad Ghasripoor sold 51,131 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total value of $1,427,577.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 81,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,284,191.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 123,818 shares of company stock valued at $3,419,449 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Energy Recovery Price Performance

Energy Recovery stock opened at $20.68 on Friday. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a one year low of $17.32 and a one year high of $30.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 114.90 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.18 and its 200 day moving average is $25.45.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Energy Recovery had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The business had revenue of $20.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.52 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on ERII. B. Riley increased their target price on Energy Recovery from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Raymond James increased their target price on Energy Recovery from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Energy Recovery in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Energy Recovery Company Profile

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells various solutions for the seawater reverse osmosis desalination and industrial wastewater treatment industries worldwide. The company operates through Water and Emerging Technologies segments. It offers a suite of products, including energy recovery devices, and high-pressure feed and recirculation pumps; hydraulic turbochargers and boosters; and spare parts, as well as repair, field, and commissioning services.

