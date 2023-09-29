Artemis Investment Management LLP Has $312,000 Stock Position in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Artemis Investment Management LLP reduced its holdings in shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Free Report) by 9.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,228 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Veracyte were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 54.6% during the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 16,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 5,990 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Veracyte by 3.1% during the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 133,582 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after purchasing an additional 4,070 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Veracyte by 24.5% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 173,717 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,874,000 after purchasing an additional 34,155 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Veracyte by 2.5% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 177,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,949,000 after purchasing an additional 4,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Veracyte by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VCYT opened at $22.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.27 and a beta of 1.32. Veracyte, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.92 and a 1 year high of $32.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.71.

Veracyte ( NASDAQ:VCYT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.04. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 2.71% and a negative net margin of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $90.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John L. Bishop sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $305,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,125 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Veracyte from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veracyte presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.60.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company worldwide. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and Immunoscore Colon Cancer test for colon cancer diagnosis.

