Artemis Investment Management LLP Decreases Position in Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG)

Artemis Investment Management LLP lessened its position in Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,367 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned about 0.07% of Montrose Environmental Group worth $844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MEG. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 545,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,460,000 after purchasing an additional 10,948 shares during the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 277,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $391,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 19.9% during the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 510,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,224,000 after purchasing an additional 84,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Montrose Environmental Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

MEG opened at $29.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.77. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.61 and a 1-year high of $55.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Montrose Environmental Group ( NYSE:MEG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $159.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.13 million. Montrose Environmental Group had a negative return on equity of 12.27% and a negative net margin of 6.86%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director De Castro Jose Migue Fernandez bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.94 per share, with a total value of $329,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 139,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,582,283.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th.

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

