Artemis Investment Management LLP Has $1.85 Million Stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Artemis Investment Management LLP reduced its position in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 782 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $1,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TTEK. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Tetra Tech during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tetra Tech by 92.6% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tetra Tech by 109.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Tetra Tech by 76.1% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on TTEK. William Blair started coverage on Tetra Tech in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Tetra Tech in a research note on Monday, August 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $181.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Tetra Tech from $157.00 to $172.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their target price on Tetra Tech from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.00.

Tetra Tech Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ TTEK opened at $154.53 on Friday. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.86 and a 12-month high of $173.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 27.35 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.46.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 7.27%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tetra Tech Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.41%.

About Tetra Tech

(Free Report)

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTEK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.