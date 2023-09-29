Golden State Equity Partners Invests $271,000 in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,620 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 23.9% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 84.8% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

JKHY opened at $151.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $139.28 and a one year high of $202.66. The company has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.21, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.42.

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.15. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 23.97%. The company had revenue of $534.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.43%.

Several research firms have weighed in on JKHY. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $200.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $173.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $176.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.00.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

