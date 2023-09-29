Golden State Equity Partners Acquires New Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Golden State Equity Partners bought a new position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EQIX. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Equinix by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,450,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,814,294,000 after purchasing an additional 31,691 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 1.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,004,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,441,837,000 after buying an additional 23,150 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,567,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,026,804,000 after buying an additional 56,376 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Equinix by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,272,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $917,759,000 after acquiring an additional 43,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Equinix by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,137,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $819,934,000 after acquiring an additional 177,884 shares during the period. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EQIX. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Equinix from $835.00 to $870.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Equinix from $825.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $780.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Equinix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $810.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $814.57.

Insider Transactions at Equinix

In other Equinix news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $758.00, for a total transaction of $758,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,810,166. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $758.00, for a total value of $758,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,810,166. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Simon Miller sold 523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $766.77, for a total value of $401,020.71. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,267,973.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,584 shares of company stock worth $8,952,535. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Equinix Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of EQIX opened at $720.97 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $770.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $747.02. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $494.89 and a twelve month high of $821.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.65.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were paid a $3.41 dividend. This represents a $13.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 22nd. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 157.32%.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

