The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Acquired by Golden State Equity Partners

Golden State Equity Partners boosted its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 234.3% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 94,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,626,000 after purchasing an additional 65,888 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 28,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,320,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $775,000. Prostatis Group LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $839,000. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 8,032 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:TRV opened at $167.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.60. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $150.78 and a fifty-two week high of $194.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $166.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.37.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($1.99). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 42.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on TRV. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $208.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Travelers Companies from C$183.00 to C$185.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.05, for a total value of $1,750,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,080 shares in the company, valued at $2,464,704. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

