Golden State Equity Partners Acquires Shares of 3,205 Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Golden State Equity Partners bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 11.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 50,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,979,000 after buying an additional 5,126 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 90,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,698,000 after acquiring an additional 5,452 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 47,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,621,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 135,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,037,000 after purchasing an additional 36,184 shares during the period. 54.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Prudential Financial Price Performance

NYSE PRU opened at $94.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.37 and a 1-year high of $110.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.62, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $95.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.16.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.10). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 1.82%. The firm had revenue of $12.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 21st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is presently 166.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PRU shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised Prudential Financial from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Friday, September 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.73.

Prudential Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

