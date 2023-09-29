Golden State Equity Partners Decreases Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO)

Golden State Equity Partners decreased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 558 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BSCO. Virginia National Bank lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Virginia National Bank now owns 81,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 40,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 42,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. TPG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 14,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSCO opened at $20.68 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.62. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.26 and a 12 month high of $20.70.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a $0.0483 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

