Golden State Equity Partners Makes New Investment in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the first quarter valued at approximately $21,317,050,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 940.9% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in TotalEnergies by 584.1% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. 6.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
TotalEnergies Stock Up 1.0 %
TTE opened at $66.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.79. TotalEnergies SE has a one year low of $45.37 and a one year high of $67.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.96.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on TotalEnergies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on TotalEnergies from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on TotalEnergies from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.67.
TotalEnergies Profile
TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.
