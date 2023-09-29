Golden State Equity Partners Has $300,000 Stock Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Golden State Equity Partners boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,967 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the quarter. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,604,099 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,562,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,755 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,330,395 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,957,460,000 after purchasing an additional 223,024 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Cheniere Energy by 1.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,260,165 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,774,602,000 after purchasing an additional 188,649 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,934,156 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $961,421,000 after purchasing an additional 830,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,999,035 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $599,695,000 after purchasing an additional 352,284 shares in the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LNG opened at $168.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.00 and a 12-month high of $182.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $153.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.25. The firm has a market cap of $40.65 billion, a PE ratio of 4.59, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.02.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $5.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $2.80. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 28.47% and a return on equity of 481.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LNG. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $230.00 to $222.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Saturday, August 19th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $172.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.50.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

