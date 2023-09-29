Golden State Equity Partners Makes New $333,000 Investment in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Golden State Equity Partners bought a new stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 15.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 71.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 7,719 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 18,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Iron Mountain by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Insider Transactions at Iron Mountain

In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,381 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.21, for a total value of $140,979.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,672,559.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.45, for a total transaction of $624,641.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at $17,576,392.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,381 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.21, for a total value of $140,979.01. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,672,559.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,254 shares of company stock valued at $4,891,973 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IRM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IRM

Iron Mountain Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE IRM opened at $59.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.05, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.92. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12 month low of $43.33 and a 12 month high of $64.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.19.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 200.00%.

About Iron Mountain

(Free Report)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in innovative storage, data center infrastructure, asset lifecycle management and information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain helps customers CLIMB HIGHER to transform their businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.