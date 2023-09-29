Golden State Equity Partners Acquires 4,435 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Golden State Equity Partners increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 142.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,542 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,435 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avion Wealth raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 70.6% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on PEP shares. Argus lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $212.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $178.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.00.

PepsiCo Trading Down 0.0 %

PepsiCo stock opened at $169.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $233.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.68, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $180.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.20. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.98 and a fifty-two week high of $196.88.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 56.05%. The business had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.62%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

