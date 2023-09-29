Golden State Equity Partners Makes New Investment in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 15,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,178,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 3,818.4% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,080,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,818 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,747,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,256,000 after buying an additional 981,491 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,258,000. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,486,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,571,000 after buying an additional 907,557 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAE stock opened at $22.55 on Friday. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 12-month low of $19.43 and a 12-month high of $24.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.26.

