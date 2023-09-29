Golden State Equity Partners Sells 2,982 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Golden State Equity Partners decreased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 43.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,982 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,191,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837,714 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 191.8% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,548,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,966,000 after acquiring an additional 4,304,421 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $447,256,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $262,424,000. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,472,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,739,000 after purchasing an additional 44,036 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $97.00 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $96.04 and a 12-month high of $99.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.86.

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

