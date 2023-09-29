Golden State Equity Partners Acquires Shares of 6,254 Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,254 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,637,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Abundance Wealth Counselors lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 5,553 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Whelan Financial bought a new position in Tesla in the second quarter worth about $201,000. Range Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 0.9% during the second quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 5,369 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,205 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,645,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments lifted its position in Tesla by 8.9% during the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 3,843 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TSLA. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Tesla in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen upped their target price on Tesla from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.93.

In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.62, for a total value of $265,845.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,862,374.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.62, for a total transaction of $265,845.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,540 shares in the company, valued at $14,862,374.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.70, for a total transaction of $1,045,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 197,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,054,398. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,315 shares of company stock worth $11,831,270 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

TSLA opened at $246.38 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $251.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $782.01 billion, a PE ratio of 69.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 2.09. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $299.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $24.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.22 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 12.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

