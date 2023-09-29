Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 2,323 Shares of Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,732 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.28% of Valaris worth $13,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VAL. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Valaris in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Valaris during the first quarter worth $27,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in Valaris in the first quarter worth $59,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Valaris in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Valaris by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VAL shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Valaris from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. TheStreet downgraded Valaris from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Valaris from $85.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valaris currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.50.

In other news, major shareholder Hill Advisors Lp Oak sold 4,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total transaction of $307,020,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,766,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,395,769.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Hill Advisors Lp Oak sold 4,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total transaction of $307,020,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,766,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,395,769.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Colleen Grable sold 5,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $377,550.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Valaris stock opened at $76.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Valaris Limited has a 1-year low of $48.01 and a 1-year high of $80.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 48.30 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.41.

Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter. Valaris had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 7.04%. The company had revenue of $415.20 million during the quarter.

Valaris Limited provides offshore contract drilling services to the international oil and gas industry. The company owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs. It serves international, government-owned, and independent oil and gas companies in the Gulf of Mexico, South America, the North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

