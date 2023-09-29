Golden State Equity Partners Boosts Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Golden State Equity Partners boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,525 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Golden State Equity Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alesco Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 1,450,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,159,000 after acquiring an additional 18,317 shares in the last quarter. Verde Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $219,000. HFG Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 48,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 201,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,934,000 after buying an additional 14,386 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $430.45 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.53 and a 52 week high of $461.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $447.39 and its 200 day moving average is $430.69. The stock has a market cap of $333.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.