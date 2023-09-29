Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Acquired by Golden State Equity Partners

Golden State Equity Partners boosted its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,134 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in Dollar General were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth approximately $564,881,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 124.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,193,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770,718 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,744,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,412 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 6.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,570,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,118,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,969 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the first quarter valued at $215,174,000. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar General Price Performance

Shares of DG stock opened at $105.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.61. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $103.27 and a one year high of $261.59. The firm has a market cap of $23.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.30.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.34). Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.34% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on DG shares. Oppenheimer downgraded Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Dollar General from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Loop Capital cut shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Dollar General in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.22.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

