23,254 Shares in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Bought by Golden State Equity Partners

Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 23,254 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 218.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 192.5% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the first quarter worth $37,000. 60.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cleveland-Cliffs stock opened at $15.40 on Friday. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.82 and a 52-week high of $22.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.00 and a beta of 2.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.99.

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The mining company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 1.04%. The business had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

CLF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cleveland-Cliffs has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.73.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

