Aspiriant LLC Increases Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Aspiriant LLC lifted its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 856 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MRP Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 60.0% in the first quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter worth $39,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 71.4% during the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $950.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $1,010.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $995.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $905.00 to $950.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $846.14.

Broadcom Trading Up 1.9 %

AVGO stock opened at $832.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The company has a market capitalization of $343.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $863.73 and its 200 day moving average is $774.51. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.07 and a 12 month high of $923.67.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.43 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.85 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.25% and a return on equity of 74.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.07 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.89 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.58%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Harry L. You purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $858.96 per share, for a total transaction of $858,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,014,949.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Harry L. You purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $858.96 per share, for a total transaction of $858,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,014,949.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Check Kian Low purchased 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $872.03 per share, for a total transaction of $9,592,330.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,909,750.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Recommended Stories

