Aspiriant LLC Boosts Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Aspiriant LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,535 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 133.0% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 212.7% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE opened at $154.13 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $127.33 and a twelve month high of $167.62. The firm has a market cap of $24.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.67.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

