Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Shares Sold by Aspiriant LLC

Aspiriant LLC trimmed its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $223,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 376.7% in the 2nd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 289,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,349,000 after purchasing an additional 228,517 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 44,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 6,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.1% during the second quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 24,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 2,669 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHZ opened at $44.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.02. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $43.86 and a 1-year high of $47.60.

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

