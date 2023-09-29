Aspiriant LLC Has $384,000 Stock Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Aspiriant LLC reduced its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the quarter. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 6,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 66 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its position in shares of Linde by 51.9% during the first quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 82 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Linde in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 80.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LIN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Linde from $400.00 to $418.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Linde from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Linde from $420.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $416.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Linde currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $404.41.

Shares of NYSE LIN opened at $373.49 on Friday. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $265.22 and a twelve month high of $393.67. The stock has a market cap of $182.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $382.66 and its 200-day moving average is $369.70.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.10. Linde had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 17.20%. The firm had revenue of $8.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 14.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $1.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.50%.

In other news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 39,695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.62, for a total transaction of $15,545,355.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 369,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,747,059.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 39,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.62, for a total value of $15,545,355.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 369,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,747,059.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,245 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.63, for a total value of $482,599.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,158,796.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,424 shares of company stock valued at $20,853,396. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

