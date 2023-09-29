Aspiriant LLC Purchases Shares of 4,755 VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Aspiriant LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MOAT. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Price Performance

Shares of MOAT stock opened at $75.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.42 and its 200 day moving average is $76.46.

About VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

