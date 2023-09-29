Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $79.30

Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $79.30 and last traded at $79.36, with a volume of 6985906 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $80.05.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DIS. Bank of America dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $107.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $146.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.50.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $146.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.28.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 2.56%. The business had revenue of $22.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total value of $85,398.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,577.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DIS. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 102,919.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 458,556,073 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $40,939,886,000 after purchasing an additional 458,110,957 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 109,924.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,666,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,056,126,000 after acquiring an additional 23,644,765 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $1,433,075,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 11,064.4% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,982,227 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $109,679,000 after purchasing an additional 10,883,859 shares during the period. Finally, Trian Fund Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $784,509,000. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

