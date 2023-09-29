Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (EGBN) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 19th

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th.

Eagle Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 56.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Eagle Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 64.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Eagle Bancorp to earn $2.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.9%.

Eagle Bancorp Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EGBN opened at $21.38 on Friday. Eagle Bancorp has a 12-month low of $16.72 and a 12-month high of $49.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.12. The company has a market capitalization of $639.48 million, a PE ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Eagle Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EGBN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.23. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 23.63%. The business had revenue of $80.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EGBN. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Eagle Bancorp from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Eagle Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eagle Bancorp news, EVP Ryan Riel sold 6,282 shares of Eagle Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.17, for a total transaction of $151,835.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,036.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Eagle Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in Eagle Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $388,000. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 8,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 2,215 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 3,976 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

Further Reading

