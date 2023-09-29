Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Given New $7.60 Price Target at Telsey Advisory Group

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $6.00 to $7.60 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 1.13% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CHS. TheStreet raised shares of Chico’s FAS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chico’s FAS in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on Chico’s FAS from $9.25 to $7.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 1st.

CHS opened at $7.52 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $927.65 million, a PE ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.28. Chico’s FAS has a one year low of $4.33 and a one year high of $7.52.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $545.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.90 million. Chico’s FAS had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 6.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chico’s FAS will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 486,516 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,335,000 after buying an additional 102,099 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Chico’s FAS by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 102,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 10,670 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,843 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 115.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 57,147 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 30,640 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 105,643 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 13,083 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, Virgin Islands; and franchise locations in Mexico and domestic airports. The company operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), and Soma brands.

